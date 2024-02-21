Shared governance

It is aptly said in a democracy, only heads are counted, not the minds. The unprecedented results of the recently held general elections have opened new vistas and a window of golden opportunity for political parties to make candid retrospective assessments of where they went wrong and how their expected results were overturned by voters and supporters during the poll. Amid the invasion of disinformation and speculations, it has become the norm of the day to spread false news and fake narratives on social media, as keyboard warriors have flung into action, spreading fake news of a clean sweep by one of the hostile political parties. However, the ground realities proved much different than the reality.
While results from various constituencies are pouring down like a cascade shrouded in mystery due to unprecedented delays in announcements of results, scepticism has arisen among voters and candidates. But due credit must be showered onto the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which has conducted free and fair elections amid serious security threats in the most excruciating prevailing ambience in the country.
As per emerging results, independent candidates have made history by winning the majority of seats all across the country. Now, they are constitutionally obligated to join the party of their choice, and their mandate must be accepted and acknowledged by all means, as their voters have reposed trust in them.
Another imperative and interesting factor that has played a pivotal role this time around and has long-lasting impacts on the future dynamics of our political landscape is the vote of resentment and revenge overwhelmingly cast by the supporters and voters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after being deprived of their iconic electoral symbol, the bat, with which they have battered their opponents.
Apart from this, international media have also been smelling the rat while pronouncing their verdicts through their political analyses and debates regarding the elections. However, it is pertinent to mention here that our security institutions have to formulate policies and strategies on their own, assessing the ground realities, and they need not act on some dictates of foreign institutions and organizations.
Keeping the split mandate in view, it is stoutly hoped that whichever parties form the next government must tread the path of reconciliation instead of confrontation, as the country needs a healing touch to be steered out of the plethora of crises ranging from political instability to economic and financial challenges, which must be the top priority of the new government.
In order to move ahead, it is imperative to nurture a pragmatic culture of inclusivity, amity, and concordance instead of locking horns with one another. It is also the dire need of the hour that the country is in serious straits, and our country definitely needs some dynamic and visionary leadership to explore the new vistas of making progress and development. A holistic approach is earnestly needed while burying the hatchet by all political forces, and they must act sagaciously with great political acumen to facilitate the lives of the common men who have definitely exercised their right to franchise for a better and prosperous Pakistan.
Resentment and a backward-looking mindset in dealing with political challenges must be avoided and everyone must work for the collective good of the people, leading this great nation towards the cherished objectives envisioned by the founding father of this great nation.
Long live Pakistan!
SAJJAD KHATTAK,
Attock.