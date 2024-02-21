Shazia Marri pledges fitting response to GDA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday snubbed the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) as confrontation grew between the two political forces. PPP Parliamentarian Secretary of Infor­mation Shazia Marri cautioned those speaking against the leadership of the PPP in their gath­erings to check their language, “or they would receive a fitting response.” She asserted that the PPP appears in elections, and each time, it emerges stronger despite hardships. Respond­ing to GDA’s criticism, Marri said in the elections held on 8th February, the people of Sindh over­whelmingly supported the PPP’s opponents.

She highlighted that Sanghar had been under the grip of the Functional League for 50 years, dur­ing which it “faced destruction, but now the PPP is working to rebuild Sanghar.” She claimed even followers of Pir Pagara have voted for the PPP, for which she expressed gratitude. She empha­sized that those accustomed to obtaining facilities through connections will have to change their hab­its. Marri remarked that the punishment is enough for GDA leader Safdar Abbasi that now Arbab Gh­ulam Rahim was his leader. She noted that the slo­gan of “Jeay Bhutto (long live Bhutto)” was reso­nating in the hearts of opponents like an arrow. Marri said significant developments have taken place in Sanghar over the past 10 years, benefit­ing the people, which is why the people of Sang­har trust the PPP. She suggested that the impact of GDA’s defeat seems to have directly affected their mindset. “The cries of defeated political beggars make no difference,” she contended.