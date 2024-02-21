Wednesday, February 21, 2024
SHC directs immediate removal of obscene contents from social media

Agencies
February 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the au­thorities concerned for immediate removal of ob­scene content from social media. Chief Justice (CJ) Sindh High Court (SHC), Aqeel Abbasi on Tuesday heard the petition against obscene content on so­cial media, during which the petitioner’s lawyer in his arguments said that obscenity was being pro­moted in the name of family v-logging. 

During the hearing, PTA’s counsel told the court that PTA does not have the authority to remove con­tent on Facebook, YouTube or any other website, and to remove objectionable content, it has to write to the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, PTA’s coun­sel sought time to submit the reply, on which the court said that obscene content should be removed from Facebook, TikTok and other apps, whatever the order, the orders should be fully implemented and objectionable contents from all websites should be removed. The SHC ordered to take immediate ac­tion against immoral content on social media and to prepare a complete chart and submit a report.

