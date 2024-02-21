SMIU VC addresses Orientation Day

KARACHI - The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr Mu­jeeb Sahrai has said that students must keep their minds open and have a vi­sion as to achieve multiple goals in their lives.

Addressing the Orienta­tion Day organised by Di­rectorate of Students Affairs and Counselling of SMIU for newly enrolled students in the session of Spring 2024, at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, Dr Mujeeb Sah­rai welcomed the students at the Alma-Mater of Found­er of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said in our country besides other resources there is a youth energy that must be properly used for progress of the country and its people.

“There is 60 percent of youth population in the country; therefore, their services for the country must be according to the demands of the present day age. We have to make the country developed with the help of the young generation,” the vice chan­cellor said and added that the newly enrolled stu­dents are fortunate that they have succeeded in getting admission at SMIU. Therefore, they pay com­plete attention to their study here and also par­ticipate in co-curricular ac­tivities being organised by SMIU’s student societies.

The vice chancellor stressed that the students benefit from the facili­ties being provided by the SMIU to them. “SMIU has the most learned and ex­perienced faculty, thus the students shall get quality education over here,” Dr Mujeeb Sahrai concluded. Earlier, deans Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr Za­hid Ali Channar, Advisor on Academics Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, chairpersons Dr Hina Shahzad, Dr Man­soor Ahmed Khuhro and Dr Riaz Ahmed Mangrio and Ms Zonaira Jalali Manager Students Affairs briefed the students about the history, departments and facilities available at SMIU.