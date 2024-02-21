Snow covered Swat valley, Malam Jabba hub of attraction for tourists

ISLAMABAD - The winter tourism has started flour­ishing in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its most scenic valleys of Galiyat, Kaghan, Swat and Malam Jabba attracted tourists, ad­venture sports and snowfall lovers in droves. The famous tourist at­tractions of Swat and Malam Jabba are famous for their scenic beauty and cool weather, a report aired by a Private news channel. With the Met Office forecast of rain and snowfall over Malam Jabba Hills, the locals and nationwide tourists reached the place with families to enjoy this beautiful weather, said a tourists. All restaurants and hotels were seen packed with tourists and the demand of woollies also goes up, as mercury falls below the freez­ing point, said a local. Mesmerizing Malam Jabba and Swat valleys have witnessed massive influx of tourists this year, said a visitor. “The eye-catching landscape of Malam Jabba was beyond everything as tourists could go to the mountain peaks, watch lush green pastures and travel inside the forests through a con­trolled ride on chairlift that was full of fun and enjoyment,” said a women visitor. The district administration in these Swat Valley has urged the visi­tors to play a role in keeping the en­vironment clean after staying in any hill station of the valley. “It is our col­lective responsibility to keep the en­vironment clean to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley at the maximum level”, he added. “Malam Jabba is my favorite winter hilly station due to its diverse features, easy accessibil­ity, pollution free cool weather and trout fish amid snowfall. No hill sta­tion carries more natural and moun­tainous beauty in the world than this valley”, said a local.