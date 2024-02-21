SPSC cancels SST paper to maintain transparency

KARACHI - Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has cancelled the paper for the post of Secondary School Teacher (BS-16) scheduled on February 20 over the credible information of the leakage of the question paper. In statements is­sued by the Secretary and Con­troller Examination SPSC, the chairman has ordered an inquiry of the matter.

All candidates have been ad­vised to remain calm as Sindh Public Service Commission be­lieves in transparency and no tolerance will be shown on the delinquents, the statement add­ed. The new date of the cancelled paper will be announced in due course of time.

The SPSC secretary also clari­fied that the interview of writ­ten test for the post of Head Master/Headmistress (BS-17) and Assistant (BS-16) Anti-Cor­ruption and Enquires Depart­ment scheduled on 27 and 28 February will be conducted as per schedule.