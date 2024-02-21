Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has suspended its 8 employees in connection with the leakage of a ques­tion paper for the recruitment of BS-16 Secondary School Teacher (SST) in which more than 30,000 candidates were ap­pearing. According to an office order issued here on Tuesday evening by the Secretary SPSC Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, a charge sheet against those employees would also be issued later.

The suspended employees include Assistant Controller Exams-I Zainal Alam, Senior Computer Operators Sajjad Ahmed Chawli and Ahsan Zaheer Abro and Naib Qasids Khan Muhammad Shah, Akbar Ali Dahiri, Syed Shahzed Jaffri,

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024