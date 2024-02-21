SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has suspended its 8 employees in connection with the leakage of a ques­tion paper for the recruitment of BS-16 Secondary School Teacher (SST) in which more than 30,000 candidates were ap­pearing. According to an office order issued here on Tuesday evening by the Secretary SPSC Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, a charge sheet against those employees would also be issued later.

The suspended employees include Assistant Controller Exams-I Zainal Alam, Senior Computer Operators Sajjad Ahmed Chawli and Ahsan Zaheer Abro and Naib Qasids Khan Muhammad Shah, Akbar Ali Dahiri, Syed Shahzed Jaffri,