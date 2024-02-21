SSGC MD performs ground-breaking of Kathore to Surjani gas pipeline

KARACHI - Imran Maniar, MD SSGC, performed the groundbreaking of the 24’ dia., 31-km gas pipeline project from Sales Meter Station (SMS) Kathore to SMS Surjani for the sup­ply of gas to the western region. The proj­ect was proposed to mitigate low-pressure problems in the existing 12inch/20inch dia. Distribution ACPL lines and to meet the rising demand of SITE Area and HUB Town and to improve the operational effi­ciency of Distribution system.

The groundbreaking ceremony was per­formed at the site of the ACPL’s main valve assembly. The above-mentioned project is being built at a cost of Rs. 5.1 billion and is scheduled to be completed by June 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony was also at­tended by Saeed Rizvi, DMD (Operations), Ghulam Moeen Butt, ASGM (Technical Ser­vices), Jamshed Nisar, ASGM (Transmis­sion), Ghulam Ali Mahar, DGM/Incharge (Projects & Construction) and other com­pany executives, technicians and workers.