Step afoot to provide all kinds of training to medical staff for improving treatment: secy

QUETTA - Balcohistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan said that it was the first effort of Balo­chistan Health Department to provide its medical staff with all kinds of skills in the field of health and IMNCI training for the first time in Balochistan would improve the treatment of children. He expressed these views while addressing a two-day training on Early Childhood Develop­ment, Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Ill­ness (IMNCI) as chief guest. The training was started with contribution of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Programme, Health Department and United Na­tion International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Provincial Head of UNICEF Dr Amiri, Provincial Coor­dinator MNCH Dr Gul Sabin Azim Ghorizi, Pediatrician Dr Ismail, UNICEF Dr Saba, Finance Officer MNCH Kamil Ahmed Qumbrani, Section Of­ficer Tahoor Khan, Nutrition Officer UNICEF Imran Jatoi, IT Incharge Sikandar Zeb, Staff Officer Shaukat Zehri, others assistants, 20 doctors from four districts of Balochistan participated in the training. Provincial Coordinator MNCH Dr Gul Sabin Azim Ghorizi (IMNCI) explained the aims and objectives of the training. Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan said that the training would promote early childhood development which would reduce infant mortal­ity, disease and disability and improve healthy development of children in five years of age. Nationally, more than 80 per­cent of deaths among young children are due to neonatal conditions and infectious dis­eases such as pneumonia, di­arrhea, malaria, measles and meningitis, he said. He said that the IMNCI strategy aims to improve the skills of health workers and health systems to prevent common childhood diseases, including in the neonatal period, and support healthy child development.