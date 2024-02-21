Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor dies aged 44

LONDON - Robin Windsor, a former profes­sional on Strictly Come Dancing, has died at the age of 44. He appeared on the BBC One show from 2010 until 2013, partnering with Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden. Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman described the news of Windsor’s death as “heartbreaking”. Presenter Tess Daly said it was “such terribly sad news”, adding that Windsor was “gone too young”. “Your infectious personality, energy and talent will be deeply missed by all who knew you,” Daly said. “My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.” The cause of Windsor’s death has not been confirmed. Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid be­came emotional as she announced Windsor’s death on Tuesday. “He was a remarkable dancer, incred­ibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing,” she said. “I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality, there was something very special about him.” Windsor danced with Reid on a Children in Need special of Strict­ly. He was also paired with Great British Bake Off host Alison Ham­mond in the 2015 Christmas special. Strictly’s longest-serving judge Craig Revel Horwood described Windsor as “one of the kindest, gentle, hon­est, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and work­ing with”. “He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family and friends.” Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas added: “I’m very sad­dened to hear the devastating news about this beautiful human being this morning. “Robin Windsor… kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working. A wonderful dancer, true gentleman, good soul and so very young.”