Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Agencies
February 21, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -   The security forces on Tues­day killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based opera­tion (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District. An in­tense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was eliminated during the conduct of operation, an In­ter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The killed terrorist remained ac­tively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of in­nocent civilians. “Sanitization operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terror­ist found in the area. 

