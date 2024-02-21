Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Three robbers injured, held with arms, other valuables: Police

Agencies
February 21, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -   Three robbers were injured and held with arms, cash and other valuables after separate police encounters in the metropolis on Tuesday. According to de­tails, an exchange of fire took place between police and rob­bers Super Highway, Karachi. As a result, one robber was injured and arrested with arms, snatched cell phones and looted cash. Two robbers were injured in fire exchange with police in Federal B Area and arrested with weapons, mobile phones and snatched motorcy­cle. The detainees were wanted in various robbery cases. The injured robbers were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.

