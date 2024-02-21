Three robbers injured, held with arms, other valuables: Police

KARACHI - Three robbers were injured and held with arms, cash and other valuables after separate police encounters in the metropolis on Tuesday. According to details, an exchange of fire took place between police and robbers Super Highway, Karachi. As a result, one robber was injured and arrested with arms, snatched cell phones and looted cash. Two robbers were injured in fire exchange with police in Federal B Area and arrested with weapons, mobile phones and snatched motorcycle. The detainees were wanted in various robbery cases. The injured robbers were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.