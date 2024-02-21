Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Use of human, mineral resources will stabilise Pakistan: PM

Use of human, mineral resources will stabilise Pakistan: PM
MATEEN HAIDER
February 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated his gov­ernment’s commitment to extend all possible support to investors to facilitate more foreign di­rect investments in vari­ous sectors in Pakistan. 

Addressing the signing ceremony of a joint ven­ture agreement between Pakistan Minerals Devel­opment Corporation and the US-based Miracle Salt­works Collective Incorpo­ration to increase in the value of Himalayan Pink Salt and its export. He said investment of two hun­dred million dollars in this project is reposing con­fidence in government’s economic policies. Kakar expressed his resolve to utilize full potential of mining sector to accelerate economic growth. He said the government has intro­duced comprehensive re­forms to provide level play­ing field for investors with transparent regulations, streamlined procedures and robust legal frame­works. The PM also praised the role of Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council to create an enabling environ­ment and facilitate foreign direct investment. Speak­ing on the occasion, Care­taker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali said state of the art crushing and packaging plant will pave way for export and pro­cessing of pink salt. He said Pakistan has over fifty bil­lion tons reserves of pink salt, whereas only four mil­lion tons is being extract­ed. The Minister said min­erals currently contribute to one percent of the GDP and the target is to take this figure to roughly five percent in next five years. Earlier, Managing Direc­tor of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation Asad Ahmed and President of US-based Miracle Salt­works Collective Inc Ahmed Nadeem Khan signed the agreement for value addi­tion of Himalayan Pink Salt.

MATEEN HAIDER

