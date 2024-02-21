Youth empowered

Involving youngsters in work means jeopardizing the development of a brighter future for a country. As inflation is accelerating rapidly, people are grappling with numerous problems, such as poverty, child labor, and illegal activities. Poverty itself is a life confiscator, impacting children mentally, physically, socially, and morally. It disconnects children from their childhood because poverty leaves no options except being a laborer. Being involved in poverty means having no independent life.
Most importantly, children are often physically violated when working under strict owners. They frequently face unbearable abuses from their seniors. Last but not least, children are sometimes forced into illegal activities, such as selling drugs. As children, nobody doubts them; therefore, they provide drugs door to door. When child safety is not prioritized, a nation never progresses. If a nation doesn’t head towards development, the growth of a country will be halted. Children can be saved from poverty, child labor, and illegal work through education. Education is a source of rooting out this exacerbation because it provides awareness about various issues.
Therefore, the Global Islamic Public School (GIPS) is offering scholarships for talented students from poor backgrounds. There are almost eighty private schools in Hub City. If they take the same initiatives as GIPS, more children will be in schools than in industries, and the future of Pakistan would be brighter. The development of Pakistan depends on these children, who are future leaders. Save kids and save Pakistan!
NAVEED AHMED,
Balochistan.