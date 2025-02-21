40 employees of Forensic Science Agency regularised

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department has regularised the services of 40 contract employees of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Punjab Secretary Home Noor-ul-Amin issued the regularisation orders and extended his congratulations. According to the spokesperson for the Home Department, these employees in grade 1 to 5 had been working on contract basis since the establishment of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. They include drivers, security guards, dispatch riders, naib qasids (office assistants), gardeners and sweepers.