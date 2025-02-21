Friday, February 21, 2025
40 employees of Forensic Science Agency regularised

Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department has regularised the services of 40 contract employees of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Punjab Secretary Home Noor-ul-Amin issued the regularisation orders and extended his congratulations. According to the spokesperson for the Home Department, these employees in grade 1 to 5 had been working on contract basis since the establishment of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. They include drivers, security guards, dispatch riders, naib qasids (office assistants), gardeners and sweepers.

Staff Reporter

