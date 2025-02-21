48 ingredient suppliers to showcase Pakistan’s rich agri diversity at FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition

KARACHI - Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) has announced that 48 ingredient suppliers will be participating in the first FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition, taking place at the Lahore Expo Centre from February 26th-28th, 2025. This strong representation highlights the rich agricultural diversity of Pakistan and the growing potential of its agro-food sector.

These suppliers will showcase a wide range of high-quality ingredients, including fresh and dried fruits and vegetables, spices, herbs, grains, dairy products, and other value-added agricultural products. Their presence at FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 will provide a unique opportunity for food manufacturers, processors, and exporters to source premium ingredients and discover new product possibilities. “The participation of 48 ingredient suppliers underscores the abundance of resources and the strong foundation of Pakistan’s agro-food industry,” said Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO PHDEC. He further said: “FoodAg Manufacturing will serve as a platform for these suppliers to connect with potential buyers, both local and international, and expand their market reach.”

Many of the participating companies focus on value-added products, such as dehydrated fruits and vegetables, spices, herbs, and processed foods. This aligns with the broader goal of promoting value addition in the agricultural sector to increase export earnings and create new market opportunities. A number of companies emphasize organic and natural products, reflecting the growing global demand for healthy and sustainable food options. This is an important area where Pakistan can leverage its unique agricultural resources. The participation of both local and international suppliers provides opportunities for networking, collaboration, and trade partnerships. This can help Pakistani businesses expand their reach and access new markets.