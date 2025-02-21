The notorious Dutch “Tulip mania” is a lesson frequently forgotten; however, it teaches us how catastrophic financial illiteracy can be. It is said that at the peak of the bubble, rather, at the acme of implausibility, one could sell a tulip to buy a mansion on the Amsterdam Grand Canal!

However, it proved to be a house of cards, and at a certain stage, people refused to pay such a hefty premium for the “asset.” Inevitably, prices nosedived, and the bubble burst. Much to the consternation of Benjamin Graham, what was presumed to be a lifelong lesson for mankind turned out to be a hamster wheel. Analogous events occurred in Japan and the USA, known as “The Lost Decade” and “The Dot Com Bubble,” respectively. The most unique and devastating asset bubble in modern history was the US subprime mortgage crash of 2008, which led to The Great Recession.

With a total market capitalization of $62 trillion—more than half the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and equal to the combined GDP of the world’s top five economies—Wall Street has been ringing alarm bells lately. The S&P 500 price-to-book ratio reached about 5.3%, which is higher than it was prior to the Dot Com crash. According to Bank of America, the US Dollar Index is the most overvalued currency in G10 FX. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway is piling up cash reserves at an unprecedented pace and has now amassed $325 billion in cash, around 28% of its assets. This is an even higher percentage compared to their holdings prior to the Great Financial Crisis. No wonder… a storm is brewing.

In the race of life, there are top dogs and laggards. Likewise, in every asset bubble, the money gets relocated; it never vanishes into thin air. There are tremendous opportunities, but to discern between a real diamond and a replica, one must possess an acute sight. The market flashes admonitions before the bursting of all asset bubbles; however, proficiency is needed to distinguish the facsimile. When prices become divorced from the intrinsic value of an asset, it is time to act. If prices continued to rise unabatedly, they would reach infinity, which is preposterous. In layman’s terms, I would not buy a kilogram of debris for $1,000, hoping to sell it for $1,100.

Unfortunately, young investors are impatient, speculative, and acquisitive; thus, they get slaughtered in asset bubbles. Equity markets get labelled as casinos, and the disgruntled common man tends to divest. This gives birth to the mindset: “eat… sleep… 9 to 5… repeat,” while inflation eats away at one’s stagnating savings. This mindset envisions lotteries or a fortuitous promotion at work as potential poverty alleviation tools. However, a study suggests that most lottery winners go broke within three to five years, and that is how chaotic financial benightedness is. The underprivileged think of the rich as despots and blame the system in which the “rich get richer” and the “poor get poorer.” This, indeed, is a grave predicament that the world encounters and the root cause of widening wealth disparity.

Financial nescience is to be blamed for it. It can be remedied by inculcating financial literacy modules in the curriculums of educational institutions, including investor education regarding adequately monitored and regulated investment options, as well as tax literacy, all to spread financial enlightenment. The goal is to make teenagers realize the exigency of mastering investment management and hedging. When equipped with adroitness and financial perspicacity early, they can do wonders in their 20s and 30s and go on to realize their financial goals. Instead of villainizing the system, one should embrace, comprehend, and conquer it. Inflation and boom-and-bust cycles are inescapable, so why not take advantage?

The post-pandemic economy will be complex, and people with little knowledge of the subject will find themselves in hot water. I know it will be trying to transfigure this mindset, as it is much easier to give people fish than to teach them to fish. However, there is no shortcut to success. People willing to walk the extra mile are bound to achieve preeminence and ace their aspirations.

Shajee Suhail Farooqui

The writer is a student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).