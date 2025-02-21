ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of three prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 riots. The court adjourned further proceedings until February 24, summoning additional witnesses to testify. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced. Other accused individuals out on bail also appeared before the court.

On February 10, the court indicted 21 accused, including the PTI leaders, in the case.

The Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots. Several PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Hamid Raza Gillani, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, and Zubair Niazi, have already been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.