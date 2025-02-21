Friday, February 21, 2025
Aurangzeb vows to foster conducive investment climate

Web Desk
3:28 PM | February 21, 2025
National

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate.

He was talking to a delegation of Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in Islamabad on Friday.

He expressed hope for continued collaboration with MIGA in advancing the country’s economic and financial sector development.

The delegation highlighted MIGA’s role in offering short-term credit guarantees, which complement the efforts of the International Finance Corporation in promoting private sector development.  They underscored their organization’s commitment to supporting financial institutions and capital markets in Pakistan and expressed confidence in the country’s economic potential.

