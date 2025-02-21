Bangladeshi journalist calls for stronger Pakistan ties

Bangladeshi social media influencer and special correspondent for Bangla Outlook, Muqtadir Rashid Romeo, has emphasized the need for media exchange programs between Pakistan and Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral relations.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan Lahore, Muqtadir Rashid highlighted the positive relations between the two nations and the role of journalists in fostering mutual understanding through responsible reporting.

Praising Pakistan’s scenic beauty, he expressed confidence that discussions about Lahore and Islamabad’s charm in Bangladesh would encourage more people to visit Pakistan. He also stressed the need for collaborations in music and tourism, which could further enhance cultural ties.

Sharing his experiences from his visit, he described Pakistan’s hospitality as remarkable. He recalled an incident in Islamabad, where a café owner refused to charge him for tea after learning he was from Bangladesh, and another in Lahore, where a local offered assistance upon discovering his nationality.

Muqtadir Rashid extended his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their warmth and generosity, calling for continued efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.