Bilawal Bhutto rejects military rule, calls for stronger democracy at Oxford Union

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reaffirmed his commitment to a democratic future for Pakistan, stating that the nation does not deserve another military coup.

Delivering the Annual Benazir Bhutto Memorial Lecture at the Oxford Union, Bilawal emphasized the importance of democratic governance, an independent judiciary, and free media for the country’s progress.

"The people of Pakistan are right to demand a better future [...] They certainly do not deserve another military coup," he asserted.

Paying tribute to his late mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, he described her as an extraordinary leader who championed democracy, equality, and justice. He reiterated her belief that "democracy is the best revenge," highlighting her resilience against patriarchal challenges and political adversities.

The lecture commemorated Benazir Bhutto’s historic role as the first female Asian President of the Oxford Union in 1977. The union, in hosting the event, celebrated her lasting impact and leadership.

Bilawal also defended Pakistan’s nuclear programme, criticizing Western double standards on nuclear weapons. He questioned the rationale behind restricting nuclear capabilities to certain nations while imposing sanctions on others, reiterating that Pakistan's nuclear policy is solely for self-defence.

"We don't have an expansionist policy to take over the Panama Canal or conquer Canada. Our nuclear weapons are only for self-defence," he remarked, taking a veiled jab at Western powers.

Following the lecture, Oxford Union President Israr Khan moderated a Q&A session, where Bilawal addressed concerns on human rights, democratic challenges, and controversial legislation in Pakistan. He acknowledged that even established democracies face difficulties and defended the PPP’s stance on key legal amendments.

The event placed Bilawal among past Oxford Union speakers, including former UK prime ministers Theresa May and David Cameron, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, and former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.