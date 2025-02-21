CBP cracks down on encroachments in Saddar Bazaar

Peshawar - The Cantonment Board Peshawar has launched an extensive crackdown on encroachments and road blockages in key areas of Peshawar Cantt, particularly Saddar Bazaar, to address long-standing issues of traffic congestion and public safety.

Following directives from the Director General of Military Lands & Cantonments, Ministry of Defence, the operation aims to restore order and improve the local business environment. The initiative began on Saddar Road, where illegal stalls and street vendors were creating severe traffic disruptions.

In coordination with local police, the Cantonment Board seized a significant amount of goods from illegal vendors and imposed heavy fines. The crackdown has now expanded to other congested areas, including Liaquat Bazaar, Chowk Fawara, Tipu Sultan Road, SM Road, Arbab Road, and Shoba Bazaar.

A team led by Enforcement Superintendent Raja Yasser is carrying out the operation under the supervision of Executive Officer Chaudhry Babar Hussain. Babar emphasized that the initiative is not just about removing encroachments but also about restoring order in Saddar Bazaar.

, which has been plagued by unauthorized trading activities.

He stated that the operation will contribute to cleaner and more organized streets, improving the aesthetic appeal of the area while fostering a safer and more welcoming environment for visitors. The Cantonment Board has also urged the public to refrain from purchasing goods from illegal hawkers.

Local residents and business owners, who have long raised concerns over the chaos caused by street vendors, have welcomed the operation. The crackdown will continue in the coming days to ensure sustainable improvements while minimizing disruption to public life.