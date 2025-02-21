CDA board approves multiple intervention for financial management

ISLAMABAD - The 4th meeting of the was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at the CDA Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by the all members of the . Various agenda items were discussed during the meeting. According to details, the approved allotment of land to the National Police Academy for the establishment of a Police University.

The also decided to implement the SAP accounting system for better management of financial matters in the authority.

The meeting was briefed that the SAP system would be a double-entry accounting system. Further, the meeting was informed that for the implementation of the SAP accounting system, CDA would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Controller General of Pakistan next week.

The decided that inventory of the authority assets would be compiled by the end of the current financial year. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed that by the end of the current financial year, a financial report in the style of the corporate sector should be prepared. He stated that the financial report should include the institution’s achievements and targets for the financial year. The CDA baord constituted a committee headed by the Member Finance to identify CDA’s rented properties in Islamabad. The committee will include the Director Land, Director Municipal Administration, and Director General BCS. also decided that different types of payments for CDA in Islamabad would be made cashless. The meeting was briefed that payments for 165 services provided at the one-window service have already been made cashless. Similarly, water tanker charges have also been made cashless. was informed that the Islamabad Water account has been shifted to cashless payments via QR code. The board was further briefed that in the next phase, payments for fines and other charges received from DMA, Environment, and Enforcement departments will also be made cashless.