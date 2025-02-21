Chiniot receives heavy rain

CHINIOT - Like the rest of Pakistan, Chiniot also received heavy rain on the arrival of spring, and the cold wave returned. Due to the rain, many streets and roads of the city were flooded. The district administration was seen in action for timely drainage of water and cleared from all the main roads of the city. On this occasion, the public also thanked the district administration.

MARRIAGE ACT STRICTLY IMPLEMENT IN DISTRICT

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been decided to strictly implement the Marriage Act in Chiniot district.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal urged the Assistant Commissioners to implement the One Dish as per the government’s vision and made it clear that violation of the One Dish in marriage halls and ceremonies will not be tolerated.

He said that strict action should be taken against the violation of the Marriage Act. He ordered the Assistant Commissioners to strictly monitor the marriage halls and ceremonies in the tehsils and said that violation of the law will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a zero tolerance policy in the implementation of the Marriage Act across the district.

PES DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 23 ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 28 injured people.

The number of men is 20 while the number of women is 8. Out of these 28 injured people, 21 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 7 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.