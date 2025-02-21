Friday, February 21, 2025
Civil service reforms: CSS exam system set for major overhaul

Web Desk
2:00 PM | February 21, 2025
The decades-old Central Superior Services (CSS) examination system is set to be replaced as the high-level Civil Service Reforms Committee finalizes its recommendations for the federal cabinet.

According to sources, the committee has completed deliberations on key issues, including a proposal to transition from the existing generalized CSS framework to a cluster-based examination system. The reform aims to prioritize specialists over generalists in Pakistan’s civil service, ensuring that candidates are appointed based on their academic and professional expertise.

With only one meeting remaining to finalize changes in compensation and pension schemes, the committee is expected to submit its recommendations soon. A senior bureaucrat on the reform body confirmed that the cluster-based system has been endorsed and will be included in the report for cabinet approval.

Currently, the CSS exam, conducted annually by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), follows a uniform assessment model, leading to the placement of candidates in various service groups regardless of their academic background. This has often resulted in mismatched postings, such as doctors in revenue services or engineers in Foreign Service roles.

Under the proposed reforms, each service group would have its own specialized examination, ensuring that recruits possess relevant qualifications for their respective fields.

The push for reforms follows concerns over the declining effectiveness of the civil service. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in a cabinet meeting, emphasized the need for structural changes to enhance governance and service delivery. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed the Civil Service Reforms Committee, led by Iqbal, to develop a comprehensive restructuring plan for Pakistan’s bureaucracy.

Web Desk

