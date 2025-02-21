Friday, February 21, 2025
CJCSC, Bahrain National Guard Chief discuss security issues

February 21, 2025
RAWALPINDI  -  Lieutenant General Shaikh Abdulaziz Saud Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. During the meeting, both military leaders discussed the evolving regional environment and related security issues, said an ISPR news release. Furthermore, they emphasized broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

