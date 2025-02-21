CM Gandapur claims Punjab’s performance is just one percent of KP

KP CM dares Punjab CM for debate on governments’ achievements.

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday announced free laptop scheme for students across the province saying that the Punjab government should follow KP’s welfare model to serve public.

While addressing a gathering, Gandapur claimed that KP had provided health insurance to its entire population through the Health Card Plus programme besides extending life insurance benefits. He urged on the Punjab chief minister to implement similar initiatives for its entire population.

“We have given health coverage to our entire population, and now we are offering life insurance as well. Punjab should also ensure these facilities for their people,” he said adding, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also distribute laptops as per the same proportion of population that Punjab did.

Also, Gandapur claimed that despite financial challenges, his government had increased provincial revenue by 55% and maintained a budget surplus of Rs176 billion. “Punjab should also increase its income from 12% to 55%. We are the only province that successfully achieved the IMF target,” Gandapur claimed. He compared the achievement with Punjab, alleging that the province failed to meet its Rs300 billion surplus target and instead incurred a deficit of Rs146 billion. Gandapur also announced that the KP government is facilitating the marriages of 4,000 deserving girls, providing them Rs200,000 each as financial assistance. “Punjab’s performance is not even 1% of ours. I am ready for a debate on this,” he remarked, throwing an open challenge to Punjab’s leadership. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, the largest sporting event of its kind in the province were formally kicked off here on Thursday. The grand inauguration of the games took place on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex, wherein, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, officially opened the event in a colorful ceremony. KP CM expressed satisfaction over the inclusion of female athletes and emphasised perseverance, stating, “Victory and defeat are part of the game, but even a loss can turn into a win. To compete in life, we must follow Islamic teachings, as a person who adheres to them always succeeds.” On a political note, the Chief Minister remarked, “Our leader has been unjustly imprisoned, yet he has already won even behind bars. Imran Khan is an ideology—an ideology that neither dies nor fades away; it only grows stronger. He will be free soon and will once again become the Prime Minister of this country.”