CM Maryam approves new sewage and drainage system for mega cities

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a mega plan for sewage and drainage systems in major cities of Punjab. In this connection, the chief minister presided over a special meeting in which a detailed briefing was given on the ‘Punjab Development Program’ and approval was also accorded to implement it. Under the ‘Punjab Development Program’, sewage, water drainage, immediate drainage of torrential rain water, paving of streets and other necessary development works will be done in 189 cities with a population of more than one lakh. The CM sought a plan for 189 cities with a population of more than one lakh under the ‘Punjab Development Program’. It was informed in the meeting that sewage bypasses will be built to improve the sewage system and disposal stations will also be established. Water storage tanks will also be built for immediate drainage of rainwater. The water stored in the water storage tanks can be used for irrigation and other purposes. In the meeting, direction was issued to address the complaints of sewage line mixing with clean water, besides, a clean drinking water line will be laid parallel at an appropriate distance. It was apprised in the meeting that 30 km of roads will be constructed and renovated in each provincial constituency. The CM directed to undertake immediate steps for the implementation of ‘Punjab Development Program’. The proposal to build a model village was also reviewed in the meeting. The projects under ‘WATSN’ were also discussed and ongoing projects of Punjab Inclusive Cities Programme (PICP) were reviewed. The CM said that 15 crore people of the province will benefit from the Suthra Punjab program. She noted that owing to an ineffective sewage system, every city is facing numerous problems. “By establishing a durable and safe sewage system, roads will be protected from breakdowns,” she added.