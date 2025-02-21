Friday, February 21, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam Nawaz launches 'Magnificent Punjab' tourism project

CM Maryam Nawaz launches 'Magnificent Punjab' tourism project
Web Desk
4:33 PM | February 21, 2025
National

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the "Magnificent Punjab" project to establish Punjab as a leading hub for history, culture, and tourism.

The initiative will transform 170 historical sites into world-class tourist attractions, including 101 Gurdwaras and 53 churches, preserving the province’s rich heritage.

To oversee these developments, the Punjab Tourism Authority will be established, bringing all history, heritage, and tourism-related institutions under one platform.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Punjab will be developed into a premier tourism destination, attracting visitors from around the world.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025