CM Maryam Nawaz launches 'Magnificent Punjab' tourism project

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the "Magnificent Punjab" project to establish Punjab as a leading hub for history, culture, and tourism.

The initiative will transform 170 historical sites into world-class tourist attractions, including 101 Gurdwaras and 53 churches, preserving the province’s rich heritage.

To oversee these developments, the Punjab Tourism Authority will be established, bringing all history, heritage, and tourism-related institutions under one platform.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Punjab will be developed into a premier tourism destination, attracting visitors from around the world.