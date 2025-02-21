COAS Asim Munir briefed on UK Army modernisation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was briefed on the British Army’s modernisation plan and its Deep Recce Strike Brigade during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir visited Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons at the invitation of General Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of the UK Army. The British Army showcased niche technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed systems, as part of their advancements in modern warfare.

As part of his visit, the army chief was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour on February 19.

Keynote Address at Sandhurst Conference

COAS General Asim Munir is set to participate in the seventh Regional Stabilisation Conference at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he will deliver a keynote address titled “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook.”

The annual conference serves as a platform for military dialogue between Pakistan and the UK, fostering collaboration among military and civilian policymakers, as well as representatives from influential think tanks.

Pakistan Army’s Stance Against Extremism

In a separate development, General Asim Munir reiterated that the Pakistan Army remains committed to eliminating extremist threats. Addressing students at GHQ, Rawalpindi, he emphasized that the armed forces will not allow Fitna al-Khawarij to impose their ideology on Pakistan.

“Pakistan Army is actively fighting against miscreants and Khawarij elements,” he stated, adding that Islam has given clear directives regarding such troublemakers who distort its teachings.

General Munir’s visit to the UK and his participation in the Sandhurst conference highlight Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening international military ties and countering evolving security threats.