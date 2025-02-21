Cold Peace or Appeasement?

US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss ending the Ukraine war and exploring avenues for collaboration. The talks, led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, marked a tectonic shift in Washington’s approach to Moscow, deviating from the Biden administration’s efforts to isolate Russia. This reversal may pave the way for Russia’s reintegration into the international community after three years of isolation and sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Marco Rubio has announced a breakthrough in Ukraine peace talks, stating that the US and Russia have agreed to establish a high-level team to support negotiations. This team will not only focus on resolving the conflict but also explore economic and investment opportunities that may arise from a successful peace agreement. He emphasised that a lasting solution must be acceptable to all parties involved, including Ukraine, Europe, and Russia.

A key aspect of the talks involves re-establishing embassy staffing, signalling a thaw in relations between the US and Russia. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders have expressed concerns about being excluded from the negotiations. Kyiv’s primary concern is that Russia might be allowed to maintain control over the 20 percent of Ukrainian territory it has occupied.

During his visit to Türkiye, President Zelenskyy reiterated his concerns that the US is sidelining Kyiv and European nations in the ongoing peace talks. Reportedly, European lawmakers have also called for a pivot away from the US amid President Trump’s significant policy shift regarding Ukraine. This shift has raised doubts about the US commitment to defending Europe and created uncertainty about the future of the conflict. European and Ukrainian leaders fear that President Trump may accept a “bad agreement” for Ukraine and Europe, thereby emboldening Russian expansionism.

Realists caution that a hastily negotiated settlement could result in either a “cold peace” or outright appeasement. A cold peace refers to a situation in which a conflict is frozen but not fully resolved. While this may seem like a preferable alternative to ongoing war, it can also create a false sense of stability. In Ukraine’s case, a cold peace could allow Russia to maintain its military presence in the Donbas region, creating a permanent state of tension and instability. History offers a parallel in the Korean Peninsula, where a ceasefire agreement was signed in 1953, bringing an end to hostilities without a formal peace treaty. This has left the two Koreas technically still at war, locked in a state of permanent tension with periodic outbreaks of violence and a continued military buildup.

Moreover, a cold peace can foster complacency, leading to a lack of investment in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts. In Ukraine’s case, such an outcome could result in decreased international attention and support, making it more challenging to achieve lasting peace. The Minsk II agreement, signed in 2015, aimed to establish a ceasefire and promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Nevertheless, the agreement has been repeatedly violated, and the conflict remains unresolved. Therefore, it is essential to adopt a more comprehensive approach to peace in Ukraine—one that addresses the root causes of the conflict and promotes a sustainable and inclusive resolution.

On the other hand, appeasement would involve Ukraine making significant concessions to Russia, sacrificing its territorial integrity. This approach is problematic as it would create a dangerous precedent for future conflicts. A historical example is Britain’s policy of appeasement in 1938 when Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain conceded to Nazi Germany’s demands, hoping to avoid war. This strategy disastrously backfired, emboldening Adolf Hitler’s aggressive expansionism, which ultimately led to the invasion of Poland in 1939 and the outbreak of World War II.

Given the dangers of appeasement and the limitations of a cold peace, a more robust approach is essential for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine. Many strategic experts advocate for sustained diplomatic pressure on Russia, ironclad security guarantees for Ukraine, addressing Russia’s legitimate concerns, engaging all stakeholders, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to upholding international law. History demonstrates that the US policy of containment during the Cold War—rather than appeasement—successfully limited Soviet expansionism. This strategy ultimately contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War.

The precarious state of Ukraine peace talks has profound implications for European security. President Zelenskyy’s outright rejection of any Saudi-brokered deal without Kyiv’s involvement creates uncertainty about the prospects for a successful peace accord. Achieving durable peace necessitates an inclusive agreement that incorporates the interests of both Ukraine and Russia. Without such an agreement, the conflict risks becoming a perpetual “frozen conflict,” vulnerable to sudden escalation into a full-blown “hot war.” Given the fraught strategic landscape, Russia will likely attempt to maintain its traditional sphere of influence in the region, perpetuating a complex and potentially destabilising geopolitical dynamic.

Ultimately, peace is not just the absence of conflict but a state of being that requires intentional effort and a commitment to justice, mutual respect, non-interference, and sovereign equality among nations.

Dr Shoaib Baloch

The writer is a strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst, based in Islamabad.