DC pledges to enroll every child in school

Staff Reporter
February 21, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Deputy Commissioner Qurrat-ul-Ain Memon has reaffirmed her commitment that every child in the district will an education in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of an improved and accessible education system.  She made these remarks while addressing the ‘Parho Muzaffargarh’ seminar, held at the Government High School Jatoi. She said that enrolling children, especially those from underprivileged areas of Jatoi, remains a top priority. “Until the last out-of-school child is admitted, this campaign will continue. Education is the only asset that empowers individuals to become responsible citizens and contribute to national progress,” she stated. The seminar was attended by a large number of officials, teachers, and students, including CEO Education Meher Jabeen, Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Jaleel-ur-Rehman, DO Literacy Tahira Rafiq, and other department heads. Agricultural expert Dr. Sajid Iqbal was also present as a special guest, who highlighted their efforts in promoting education.

Staff Reporter

