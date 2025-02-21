Development Legacy

Punjab has long viewed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government as a driving force for development whenever it comes to power. Each time the party has governed, the province—particularly its central urban hubs of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, and Gujranwala—has witnessed extensive infrastructure projects that spur further commercial activity. These initiatives, including the expansion of high-speed motorways and business-friendly infrastructure, have not only delivered tangible economic benefits but have also cemented public support for the party.

It is therefore fitting that during Maryam Nawaz’s tenure as Chief Minister, she is upholding her party’s legacy of prioritising development while also keeping an eye on future economic trends. Her emphasis on integrating electric transportation into Lahore’s infrastructure and beyond reflects the forward-thinking approach that has long characterised PML-N’s developmental agenda in Punjab. The launch of new electric buses and charging stations in Lahore marks the beginning of this shift.

At the inauguration ceremony, key announcements reinforced this vision. The introduction of low-fare electric buses equipped with charging ports and Wi-Fi, the expansion of public transport networks—including trams—and the planned distribution of 100,000 electric bikes to students all align with a broader strategy. This approach prioritises development, fosters connectivity by extending infrastructure, and promotes economic participation beyond immediate geographical constraints. Underpinning all of this is a commitment to environmental sustainability and modernisation through green energy. It is hoped that future chief ministers continue this trajectory, embedding it as a core pillar of the PML-N’s manifesto.