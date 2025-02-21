It seems that the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s statement on the matter was not enough. The five dissident judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have now turned to the Supreme Court, filing a petition in a bid to reverse the transfer of Judge to the IHC. The issue has deepened divisions within Pakistan’s legal system.

Among lawyer bodies, opinions remain divided. Many support the government’s decision to transfer judges from three different provinces to the IHC, while others have sided with the IHC judges in opposing the move. Similarly, while the Chief Justice of Pakistan has justified the decision by arguing that representation from all provinces is necessary in the federal capital, it remains uncertain whether the entire Supreme Court bench will share this view. Regardless of where loyalties lie, the controversy shows no signs of abating. There is now an open rift within the IHC, with the incumbents prepared to fight for their positions. The underlying reason seems clear. Judicial appointments traditionally follow the principle of seniority and experience. The induction of new judges alters the seniority list, potentially disrupting the career trajectories of those who had been expecting to rise to top leadership positions.

A challenge to these new appointments was, therefore, inevitable. However, more than concerns over the separation of powers—which has been cited in the petition—the real issue appears to be careerism. The influx of these new judges, who technically rank as seniors, is seen as an obstacle to promotion pathways for existing members of the bench. The petition argues that since the newly appointed judges have not yet taken the oath in the IHC, their seniority should only be calculated from the day they do so.

While this may be technically correct, it is ultimately a legalistic interpretation of what should be a straightforward matter. A judge’s experience, rather than the court in which they initially took their oath, should determine their seniority—especially when the process of judicial transfers has been established through the National Assembly.

Given these factors, it seems unlikely that this petition will succeed. However, in Pakistan’s legal and political landscape, surprises are always possible.