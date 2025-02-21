Friday, February 21, 2025
Fakhar Zaman in tears after injury rules him out of Champions Trophy

M Yashal
5:00 PM | February 21, 2025
Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman was visibly emotional in the dressing room after sustaining a tournament-ending injury during Pakistan’s Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand. Video footage shows Zaman breaking down upon returning to the pavilion, with teammates, including Shaheen Afridi, attempting to console him.

Zaman suffered the injury in the first over while fielding. Despite receiving treatment and making two brief returns to the field, he continued to struggle with discomfort. The left-handed batsman later attempted to bat at number four but managed only 24 runs off 41 deliveries before being dismissed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed Zaman’s withdrawal from the remainder of the tournament, naming Imam-ul-Haq as his replacement. His absence adds to Pakistan’s challenges, as they suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match.

Recently released footage captures Zaman walking slowly toward the dressing room, visibly disappointed after his innings. The video also shows teammates consoling him, with Shaheen Afridi offering support as he struggled to contain his emotions.

M Yashal

