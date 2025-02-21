Fakhar Zaman suffers side strain, likely out for two months

Pakistan’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who sustained an injury during the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, has revealed that he is suffering from a side strain, which could keep him out of action for up to two months.

Former pacer Mohammad Amir, speaking to a private TV channel, shared details of his phone conversation with Fakhar Zaman. Amir, who developed a close bond with the batter during their time together in ILT20, reached out to inquire whether the injury was related to his knee or back.

Fakhar clarified that he has a side strain, an injury that typically requires a six-week recovery period, followed by rehabilitation. Amir added that even if Fakhar recovers in time, he is unlikely to return before the latter stages of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During their conversation, Fakhar also mentioned experiencing mild coughing, which worsens his pain and causes breathing difficulties.

Injury Blow for Pakistan

Fakhar sustained the injury while fielding near the boundary in the Champions Trophy opener but still came out to bat at number four, visibly struggling after playing a shot.

His absence is a significant setback for Pakistan, especially as he is the second opener ruled out in recent days. Earlier, Saim Ayub was also forced out of the tournament due to an injury sustained during the South Africa tour.

To cover for the loss, Imam-ul-Haq has been called up as Fakhar Zaman’s replacement in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad.