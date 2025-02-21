Ferozepur Road bikers’ lane sparks traffic chaos as paint washes away in rain

The newly constructed bikers' lane on has become a major inconvenience for traffic, as the paint—applied at a cost of over Rs. 11 crore—washed away in the rain due to poor quality.

Several sections of the lane have faded, raising concerns about the materials used in the project. Despite the evident issues, the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) has yet to address the challenges posed by the bikers' lane.

The project also lacked an alternative plan for buses at stops and a proper drainage system, leading to water accumulation and daily traffic jams on .

Taking notice of the substandard work, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General has ordered an inquiry and directed the Chief Engineer to investigate the matter.

Sources indicate that the company responsible for the painting will not receive payment for the project. Additionally, the LDA Chief Engineer confirmed that the same company will not be assigned any future projects.