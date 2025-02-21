Friday, February 21, 2025
French ambassador hosts reception to celebrate PIA’s resumption of Paris flights

SHAFQAT ALI
February 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  French ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey, yesterday hosted a reception at the French residence in Islamabad to commemorate the resumption of direct flights between Islamabad and Paris by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). 

The event, attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA Muhammad Amir Hayat, diplomats, media representatives, and distinguished guests, marked a significant step in strengthening air connectivity and bilateral ties between France and Pakistan. 

In his speech, Ambassador Galey warmly welcomed attendees with a symbolic “welcome aboard” and expressed his delight at hosting the event.

He extended gratitude to PIA’s CEO for choosing Paris as the first European destination for the airline’s resumed operations. “This decision reflects the strong ties between France and Pakistan and the importance of connectivity between our two countries,” he remarked. 

Highlighting the economic and diplomatic significance of the newly restored flights, Ambassador Galey emphasized their role in facilitating travel for political leaders, businesspeople, academics, artists, students, and tourists. 

He expressed optimism that the current two weekly flights, and possibly a third in the future, would greatly enhance human and economic exchanges between Pakistan and Europe.

A key announcement at the event was the strategic partnership between PIA and Air France-KLM. This collaboration enables passengers to connect from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport to 21 European destinations with seamless baggage and passenger check-in from Islamabad. “With a flight time of around seven hours, travel to Paris and beyond is now significantly faster and more affordable. Time is money, and passengers will save both,” ambassador said. 

The envoy expressed his enthusiasm for the continued strengthening of aviation ties and beyond, wishing all guests a pleasant evening. “Shukria, and bon voyage!” he said, reinforcing the spirit of partnership and cooperation between the two nations. 

In his speech, PIA CEO Muhammad Amir Hayat expressed delight on the resumption of PIA flights to Paris. This event marks not just the return of a vital air link, but also the rekindling of a long-standing connection between our two nations. The PIA chief further said: “We are optimistic about the future of our partnership with France. We believe that this is just the beginning of a renewed era of collaboration, and we are eager to further strengthen the connection between our people and cultures.”

SHAFQAT ALI

