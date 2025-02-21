Gaza war must not be reignited and ceasefire must be effectively implemented: China

China's foreign minister has said that the Gaza war must not be restarted and the current ceasefire must be carried out effectively.

Speaking at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday, Wang Yi said the conflict has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

"The war must not be reignited and the ceasefire agreement must be continuously and effectively implemented," Wang said.

"Gaza and the West Bank are both the homes of the Palestinian people. ‘Palestinians governing Palestine’ is an important principle that should be adhered to in the post-war governance of Gaza," he said, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry transcript.

He reiterated that a "two-state solution" is the only viable solution to end the conflict in the region as the historical injustice of the Palestinian issue has been delayed for more than 70 years and "cannot be marginalized again."

On the Ukraine conflict, Wang said dialogue is always better than confrontation, and peace talks always better than war.

"China supports all efforts dedicated to peace, including the recent consensus reached by the United States and Russia, and hopes that all parties concerned can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns," he said.

Japan, Australia

Also speaking in Johannesburg, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya welcomed the efforts for peace in Ukraine and said he hoped diplomatic efforts will help end the fighting and pave the way for a breakthrough in difficult circumstances, according to NHK.

Iwaya also condemned North Korea for sending its troops to fight Ukraine and expressed serious concerns over growing defense ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on G20 countries to work together to advance peace and security and to solve their shared challenges.

"There’s more conflict and crises — and the climate is changing faster than our combined efforts to stop it," Wong said on X.