Gold prices in Pakistan drop by Rs2,000 after hitting record high

8:38 PM | February 21, 2025
After reaching an all-time high, gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant decline on Friday.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs2,000, settling at Rs307,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,714 to Rs263,203, while 22-karat gold declined by Rs1,571 to Rs241,278 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also took a hit, with per tola silver dropping by Rs38 to Rs2,940, and 10 grams losing Rs33.

On the international front, gold prices declined as well, with the per-ounce rate falling by $23 to $2,930.

Just a day earlier, gold prices had surged to an all-time high, with 24-karat gold per tola reaching Rs309,000 and 10 grams of 24-karat gold rising to Rs264,917.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Thursday, continuing its upward trend.

