Friday, February 21, 2025
Govt announces sugar price for Ramazan

Govt announces sugar price for Ramazan
10:07 PM | February 21, 2025
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed provincial Chief Secretaries to establish sugar stalls at the municipal council level, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of sugar at Rs.130 per kg during the holy month of Ramazan.

Chairing the Sugar Advisory Board meeting on Friday, the minister stressed that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and provincial governments must work together to make sugar affordable for the masses.

According to the Ministry of Industry, around 230 sugar stalls will be set up in Sindh, while 405 selling points have been identified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Punjab and Balochistan will also see the establishment of hundreds of sugar stalls.

Provincial governments will oversee security, cleanliness, and crowd management at these stalls, while the federal government will form a committee to address any potential challenges.

