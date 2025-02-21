Govt committed to creating conducive environment for retailers: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) successfully hosted the Pakistan Retail Business Council Conference 2025 in Islamabad, bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the future of retail under the theme “Retail Reimagined: Innovate, Collaborate & Thrive.”

The conference featured an engaging lineup of panel discussions and keynote addresses aimed at fostering collaboration and growth within Pakistan’s retail sector. The event commenced with opening remarks from Ziad Bashir, Chairman PRBC, followed by a keynote speech from Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, emphasizing the sector’s crucial role in economic growth. Addressing the audience, Ziad Bashir, Chairman PRBC, stated, “Retail is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, as a major GDP contributor, employing millions and driving commerce forward. This conference reaffirms our commitment to innovating, collaborating, and thriving in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

Speaking on the government’s support for the industry, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, remarked, “A robust retail sector is essential for a thriving economy. The government remains committed to creating a conducive environment for retailers, ensuring policy reforms that promote growth and digital advancement.”

Further reinforcing the vision for the future in his afternoon address at the conference, Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal added, “Retail is at the crossroads of transformation, and embracing technology-driven solutions will be key to its evolution. Public-private collaboration will play a vital role in shaping a resilient and dynamic retail ecosystem.”

The event also featured a series of panel discussions. The opening panel, “Retail Sector: Cornerstone of our Economy,” was moderated by Salman Ahmad, former Managing Director McKinsey Pakistan, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, and featured insights from panelists including the Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Shahid Hussain, Chairman and CEO of Service Sales Corporation, Mahir Binici resident representative for Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund with Chairman PRBC, Ziad Bashir. This was followed by a dialogue on “Made in Pakistan: Supporting Local Industry” moderated by Nosheen Abbas, featuring Group CEO of Sarena and Sefam, Mustafa Zaman, CEO Beech Tree Shehryar Buksh, Altaf Hashwani, CEO Sana Safinaz, with CEO Lotus Client Management & Public Relations, Selina Rashid Khan.

Another significant panel was moderated by Sidra Iqbal on “Taxation Reforms in Retail: POS, Technology, Widening Tax Base”, featured Asfandyar Farrukh, Chairman Chainstore Association of Pakistan with Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Saleem Ullah, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member Legal Federal Board of Revenue and Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO Haball. A discussion on “Pakistani Retailers: Expanding Beyond Borders” was moderated by Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Finland & Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council, Wille Eerola, in discussion with Ahmed Hussain, Executive Director Service Sales Corporation, Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan, Founder and Chief Editor of Karachista.com Salima Feerasta with Seema Aziz.

A session on “Mentoring Future Leaders” was moderated by Arifa Noor, with insight from panelists Amal Khan, Creative Director and co-founder, LAMA Retail and Danish Lakhani, CEO Cyber Internet Services and Ziad Bashir, Chairman PRBC. The last panel dialogue was based on “E-Commerce & Digital Payments: Revolutionizing the Retail Landscape” as moderated by Sumaira Khan in conversation with Zarrar Khan, Secretary IT & Telecom, Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Director General Operations of Daraz, Bashir Khan, COO of 1link with Saad Niazi, CEO Keenu.

The Pakistan Retail Business Conference 2025 served as a testament to the Council’s dedication to fostering meaningful dialogue and driving positive change in Pakistan’s retail landscape. By bringing together industry leaders and policymakers, the event underscored the importance of innovation and collaboration in shaping a thriving and future-ready retail sector.