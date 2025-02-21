Gunmen kill woman in Sargodha house robbery

SARGODHA - Armed bandits barged into a house and shot dead a woman on offering resistance during a dacoity bid in Nawa Lahore area, police said on Thursday. According to police sources, the robbers equipped with automatic weapons forcibly entered the house of Ejaz in the limits of Farooqa Chiwki police station. The bandits held up the family members at gunpoint and started looting. When the family made hue and cry, the dacoits opened fire on Shehnaz Bibi, wife of Ejaz. The victim sustained serious bullet wounds and died on the spot. The police reached the spot when the dacoits had fled. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy after legal formalities. Further investigation was underway with no arrest made yet.

Man killed in road mishap

A man was killed in a road accident as his motorcycle rammed into a tree in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station on Thursday. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that Kaleem was traveling to Bhera on his motorcycle when all of sudden his motorcycle rammed into a tree. Resultantly, he died on-the-spot. The accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Two policemen booked for fraud in recruitment tests in Faisalabad

The police have registered two cases against six people including police constable and lady constable on the charge of fraudulent practices during physical test of police recruitment process. A police spokesman said here on Thursday that on the third day of the recruitment process for male and female constables, four female candidates including Sumbal, Amina, Aiman Javed and Tahreem Fatima were caught while attempting to deceive the authorities by using substitutes to complete the race test after failing to meet the required standard. During investigation, it came into light that Lady Constable Tahseen Zahra and Constable Qasim facilitated the fraudulent act instead of ensuring transparency in the selection process as the both police officials had been assigned special duty to monitor the tests and maintain fairness but they were found aiding the malpractice.

Hence, legal and departmental action has been initiated against the two police personnel by registering two separate FIRs against the six accused at Millat Town police station. The police authorities were committed to ensure transparency and merit-based recruitment by foiling the attempts of fraud and dealing the law violators with an iron, he added.