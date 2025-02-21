HEC launches Astrolabes Datacenter, a transformative leap in Pakistan’s edu sector

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, with support of the federal government, particularly Ministry for Planning, Development and Reforms, has launched Astrolabes Datacenter, a ground-breaking initiative set to revolutionise the nation’s educational infrastructure.

Strategically located at NED Karachi and UET Lahore, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to deliver world-class digital education services, enabling a futuristic, high-performance computing ecosystem for students, researchers, and institutions across Pakistan. The datacentre established at NED University, Karachi was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal, according to a press release received here Thursday. Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Minister said that the data centre aligns with the objectives outlined in Pakistan’s Vision 2025, which aims to bring the country at par with global technological advancements. He said that HEC has built this state-of-the-art data centre in collaboration with the World Bank.

The Minister said that the data centre is now the fuel of the future. “Once the fuel of industrial development was petrol and now the fuel of the information/ knowledge-based economy is data.” He stressed the importance of effective utilisation of the newly inaugurated data centre, urging the HEC to ensure its optimal performance and impact on research and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman HEC Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said, “With Astrolabes Datacenter, we are laying the foundation for a technologically advanced, data-driven education system in Pakistan. This initiative will empower institutions, educators, and students with seamless access to cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, fostering innovation and research at an unprecedented scale.” He said that the Astrolabes Datacenter, a game changer for digital education, is built with a modular, pre-fabricated design, the first of its kind in Pakistan’s education sector, ensuring maximum efficiency, scalability, and reliability. Covering approximately 30,000 square feet at each site, the facility is purposefully structured to meet the ANSI TIA-942 global standards for data center reliability and security. Vice Chancellor, NED University Dr. Sarosh Lodi said that the datacenter will serve as the digital backbone for Pakistan’s higher education landscape, benefiting universities, research entities, and public institutions through uninterrupted data access and flexibility, enhanced collaboration between educators and students, smart learning and assessment tools, cost-effective and efficient education delivery, and cloud-based research and AI-driven insights.

For students, the initiative promises a personalized, interactive learning environment, equipping them with next-generation tech skills and fostering innovation in AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse. With unmatched features and capabilities, the Astrolabes Datacenter is meticulously designed to support high-performance computing, cloud services, cybersecurity, and enterprise-level ERP & CRM solutions, ensuring uninterrupted access to vital digital resources. Key features include two prefabricated DC Pods with a total capacity of 240 IT racks at each location, redundant fiber connectivity ensuring 99.999% uptime with dual geographically distinct paths, advanced power infrastructure with scalable energy distribution (4 KW to 20 KW per rack), SCADA & NetEco systems for remote monitoring and surveillance, Comprehensive security framework including CCTV monitoring, VESDA smoke detection, and fire suppression systems, integration of Metaverse, Blockchain, and AI to enable futuristic learning experiences. This strategic initiative reflects the commitment of HEC in empowering Pakistan’s educational sector with globally recognized digital infrastructure. Astrolabes Datacenter not only redefines traditional learning models but also paves the way for a technologically adept and globally competitive future. The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is committed to advancing higher education through digital transformation, research enablement, and academic excellence.

In partnership with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, HEC is actively fostering sustainable education development programs, ensuring access to state-of-the-art digital solutions for students and institutions across the country.