How Hindu dowry system denying Muslim girls’ inherited property?

KANDHKOT - Most of the countries of the South Asia including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and others, there prevails similar customs, traditions and culture although the same languages are written, read and spoken all over the area.

According to various reports more than 80 percent living standards, culture and custom of Pakistan and India is almost same. Since Pakistani culture and traditions are adopted from Indian customs. Hence Dowry is the ritual practice of Hinduism in India while there is no concept of Dowry in Islam while the demand made by the bridegroom’s family from the bride’s parents for the payment of money along with other precious gifts a condition precedent to the alliance is called dowry.

Thus, dowry system has spread in almost all parts of the country and sections of society. According to reference of various Hadith Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon him) has given gifts to his beloved daughter Fatima tu Zahra (RA) on her wedding (Nikkah) were included Holy Qur’an Pak, a bed sheet, a leather water bag a pillow which was stuffed with grass. It was lesson for all Muslims of the world that according to their circumstances they pay household gifts to their daughters if those are new or old but here is another situation in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh greedy family of grooms always demand for expensive gifts and cash from parents of brides if the parents can’t afford their high demands due to poverty they reject their daughters while their black hair turn into silver while waiting their match and remain unmarried throughout the life.

Additionally religion of Islam has allowed for Mahr (A mandatory condition for wedding) which is paid by the groom’s family to bride at the time of (Nikkah) wedding, it is legal property of bride. Deen-e- Islam granted a rightful share to daughters from inheritance’s family. Dowry is a simulation of Hindu dharm (Hindu religion) especially from India in which daughters were not given any share from their parents but only dowry is given to daughters however Islam denied of dowry and it has been declared as harram. Nowadays it is custom of mostly Hindu and Muslim in both countries ie Pakistan and India as they demand expensive gifts, precious ornaments and cash at the time of building new relationship.

Islam strictly condemned of dowry while parents, family members, relatives and friends may give gifts to their girls on their wedding. It necessary to add here that practice of giving dowry is not concept and also part of Islam however it is increased day by day in Pakistan. Islam doesn’t restrict of giving gifts to girls but rejected or denied demands from groom’s party. Scholars and Islamic renowned people said dowry is deep rooted evil however the demand of dowry is based upon the greed and may be considered as extortion of money from the bride party even in Hindu families the groom’s party demands the dowry as per their choice and hand over list of luxury items to parents of bride and the wedding is subjected to the supply of desired luxurious items. In case of failure the poor girls’ engagement are broken on the basis of not fulfillment of groom’s party. The other bad practice existing in Hindu families that the relationship are the built on non- blood relative basis from either side i.e. maternal and paternal, whereas Islam permits inter blood relationship with paternal and maternal cousins. The non-blood religionship amongst Hindu communities have made the situation worse since hundreds of maternal and paternal girls stay unmarried or married to the families living aboard or far of places even across the countries.

Quoting the Holy Prophet Mohammad PBUH renowned scholars told that the best gifts are the simplest or most affordable. It is also reported dowry deaths have been rampant throughout Pakistan especially in rural and remote areas last for several decades as more than 1500 dowry related deaths were recorded annually. According to various reports, the cases of suicide, acid throwing, honour killing, strangled, domestic violence deprivation from the share in property, burning of girls and women are not highlighted in media and publicly in Pakistan as it is social crime which warrants to government to devise effective social policy which prevent women and minor girls falling prey to these social crimes. Since society stands mum over such injustice with girls and housewives.

However United Nation (UN) has also played a vital role in combating violence against women including dowry deaths. With a view to root out the evil of dowry from the society, we shall have to build up a strong public opinion against it especially organizing workshops, events and programs at school and college level.