ICCI-TDAP seminar calls for enhancing country’s global trade footprint

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), organised a high-profile seminar on ‘Export Finance, Market Research, and TDAP’s Annual Plan of Activities.’ The event brought together key figures from the Ministry of Commerce, the State Bank of Pakistan, TDAP, and leading business executives to explore strategic opportunities for enhancing Pakistan’s global trade presence. The seminar provided a vital platform for discussions on financial support, market insights, and proactive trade development strategies to unlock new export potentials and drive sustainable economic growth.

L.D. Khan, Director at TDAP, emphasized the Authority’s pivotal role as the government’s marketing and facilitation arm, advocating for the business community. He highlighted TDAP’s global presence, with Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs), leveraging this extensive network to create new opportunities for Pakistani businesses. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of TDAP’s collaboration with ICCI and the private sector in driving export-led economic growth and strengthening Pakistan’s position in global trade. ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s vast potential to emerge as a dominant force in international trade. He asserted that with the right financial backing, strategic market research, and a proactive trade development approach, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities, increase exports, and foster sustainable economic growth. He called for a unified effort from all stakeholders to transform Pakistan into a compelling and reliable player in the global trade landscape. Arsalan Zahid Khan from the Ministry of Commerce stressed the need for using modern tools, including research and analysis, value addition, compliance with trade laws, and regulatory barriers. He also advocated for increased awareness sessions to help exporters overcome challenges in penetrating international markets.

Mukhtar Kareem, Joint Director at the State Bank of Pakistan, provided insights into the State Bank’s export financing initiatives through a comprehensive presentation. Additionally, Raheel Soomro, Joint Director of SME at the State Bank, emphasized the banking sector’s crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s economic future and highlighted key initiatives supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Muzammal Khan, Head of Trade and Finance Operations at Exim Bank of Pakistan, elaborated on the bank’s collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and international financial institutions to facilitate exporters. He also discussed the role of export credit insurance policies in achieving export growth objectives. Ms Aima Hidayat, Deputy Manager at TDAP, spoke about TDAP’s essential contribution to Pakistan’s economic growth. She highlighted the organization’s efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani products in global markets through various initiatives, including trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meetings. She also emphasized the significance of market research and intelligence in boosting exports. The seminar concluded with a strong commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards increasing Pakistan’s exports, strengthening trade policies, and enhancing the country’s global trade footprint. TDAP officials encouraged businesses to actively engage with their support programs, while ICCI reaffirmed its role as a bridge between the private sector and government institutions to drive sustainable economic development. Prominent attendees included Executive Members Waseem Chadurhy, Irfan Chaudhry, Ishaq Sial, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Special Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, former SVP Khalid Chaudhry, and ICCI members Yassar Khan and Nasira Ali Naina.