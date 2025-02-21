IHC reviews efforts for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) made significant progress in the case concerning the release and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. During a hearing on Friday, the federal government informed the court that exchanging the Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in the US for Shakeel Afridi, a Pakistani doctor convicted of espionage, is not feasible.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal stated that Pakistan and the United States have no agreement for prisoner exchanges. He emphasized that both Shakeel Afridi and Aafia Siddiqui are Pakistani citizens, making such an exchange legally and diplomatically unviable.

The AAG further revealed that the government has reservations regarding certain aspects of a petition filed by Aafia Siddiqui’s legal team in US courts. The IHC directed the AAG to seek government instructions and submit a detailed response by next Friday.

During the hearing, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan questioned why Shakeel Afridi holds significance for the US. Amicus curiae Zainab Janjua responded that Afridi was convicted and his appeal is pending in the Peshawar High Court. Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, added that Afridi is accused of espionage and aiding foreign intelligence agencies, particularly in the operation that led to Osama bin Laden’s killing.

The AAG informed the court that the government had submitted its response on February 19. He also disclosed that former US President Joe Biden rejected Aafia Siddiqui’s plea but did not respond to a letter sent by Pakistan’s prime minister regarding her case.

The court expressed concern over the diplomatic handling of the matter, highlighting that the White House had neither responded to nor acknowledged Pakistan’s letter. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan also questioned the government’s apparent reluctance to actively support the petition.

Aafia Siddiqui’s American lawyer, Clive Smith, had initially suggested the prisoner swap, but the government’s rejection of this proposal has complicated efforts to secure her release.

The IHC adjourned the hearing until next Friday, instructing the AAG to provide a comprehensive response regarding the government’s objections to the petition in US courts. The court also sought clarification on the diplomatic steps taken by Pakistan in Aafia Siddiqui’s case.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui is serving an 86-year prison sentence in the US for allegedly attempting to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. Shakeel Afridi, on the other hand, is accused of collaborating with the CIA to locate Osama bin Laden, making him a key figure in US-Pakistan relations.