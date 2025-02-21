Imam-ul-Haq shines with century against OGDCL in President’s Trophy Grade-I

LAHORE - Pakistan Television (PTV) opener Imam-ul-Haq scores a gutsy century against Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) in the ongoing President Trophy Grade-I on Thursday at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex. Imam, recently named in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman, played a marathon innings on the second day of the match.For the unversed, Fakhar sustained an injury in the first over of New Zealand’s innings in Karachi yesterday when he fell awkwardly while fielding, forcing him to leave the ground for medical assessment.

Though he attempted to return to the field after some time, he eventually walked off again, raising serious concerns about his fitness. Despite the discomfort, Fakhar still came out to bat in Pakistan’s chase of 321 runs. However, he looked far from his usual fluent self, managing a scratchy 24 before getting dismissed. Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Fakhar Zaman could no longer participate in the Champions Trophy and named Imam-ul-Haq his replacement.Imam’s marathon innings 158, which included 18 fours, helped PTV get close to the OGDCL first innings score of 278 runs in the President Trophy eighth round.With the help of I-mam-ul-Haq’s resilient knock, PTV scored 273 runs for the loss of nine wickets.For OGDCL, Mushtaq Ahmed was the standout bowler, taking a five-wicket haul.

In another match, fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Ubaid Shah starred for Ghani Glass against State Bank of Pakistan, taking six and four wickets in the second innings, respectively.The former and latter took eight and nine wickets to lift their team to a good position in the match.

Ghani Glass posted 103 for 3 in their second innings, still trailing by 49 runs. The State Bank of Pakistan team was bundled out on 123 in their second innings.