IMF delegation to visit Pakistan for loan review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that a delegation will visit Pakistan in mid-March to review the country’s $7 billion loan program.

According to IMF representative Mair Benitez, discussions will focus on the first review under the program.

In addition to the loan review, the IMF team will also discuss Pakistan’s request for climate financing. A technical team from the IMF is set to visit at the end of February to assess potential climate financing arrangements and related technical matters.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb earlier stated that Pakistan will hold talks with the IMF delegation on February 24 regarding climate funding. He noted that Pakistan expects to secure $1 to $1.5 billion under the program, while the March visit will focus on the six-month loan review.

Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s seven-month current account surplus and stressed the need for structural reforms to strengthen the economy. Pakistan formally requested $1 billion in IMF climate funding last October to mitigate climate change risks.

The Global Climate Risk Index ranks Pakistan among the most climate-vulnerable nations. The 2022 floods, worsened by global warming, impacted 33 million people and claimed over 1,700 lives. Economic struggles and high debt have hampered Pakistan’s disaster response efforts.

The country continues its recovery under the $7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility secured last year.

