IMF team to arrive next week for $1b climate resilience fund: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said that a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would visit Pakistan next week for discussing the one billion dollars funds for the climate resilience.

“The next IMF mission is [scheduled for] 24th to 28th [February], which will be here to take the climate resiliency fund discussion forward,” the finance minister said in media talk here.

He was of the view that the fund amount would be at least one billion dollars. Meanwhile, the IMF’s second delegation would arrive in Pakistan in March. Everything regarding the IMF loan programme was on track, he added.

Addressing a conference on “Retail Reimagined: Innovate, Collaborate & Thrive”, organised by the Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC), the finance minister said that the country’s retail sector, which contributes a significant 19% to the country’s GDP, is paying a mere 1% in taxes, sparking concerns over the sector’s lack of contribution to the national exchequer. He acknowledged the burden on the salaried class, emphasizing that repeatedly taxing them is not a sustainable solution. “We simply cannot afford that people continue to avoid paying taxes”. He stressed that other sectors must also contribute to tax revenues, highlighting that despite their significant economic share, the agriculture and retail sectors contribute less in taxes.

He warned that strict measures will be taken against tax evasion, stating that the government can no longer tolerate sales tax fraud and fake invoices. He said that artificial intelligence would be utilised to increase tax collection.

He said that the government had finalized the plan for the rightsizing of the departments. He said that the government is trying to make the privatization process more transparent. Aurangzeb said that introduction of reforms had resulted in an increase in tax collection. Structural reforms are already underway in areas such as taxation, energy, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and public finance.

The Minister said that Pakistan’s economy is heading in the right direction amid improvements in foreign exchange reserves and a consistent decline in interest rates. He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s active role in steering the economy toward stability. Meanwhile, the government is taking measures to reduce the expenditures.

On the energy side, Aurangzeb stated that tough measures are being implemented to move towards competitive energy. Regarding SOEs reforms, he mentioned that the process has already started, and the rightsizing process will be completed by June this year. He also affirmed that the privatization process will be taken forward.

He said, the government has been engaging with the retail sector, requesting them to formalize their businesses and pay their due share of taxes. For national interest, “we cannot afford to have people taking a free ride anymore,” adding documentation was key to achieving this goal. He said, there has been Rs9.4 trillion rupees in cash circulation, which needed to be brought into the formal economy, acknowledged that this could not be done overnight however the government was determined to move in the right direction.

He said Pakistan is engaged with the international rating agencies, with a clear goal in sight to upgrade its credit rating to the “Single B” category. A “Single B” rating would not only enhance Pakistan’s credibility in the eyes of international investors but also pave the way for the country to diversify its funding base and regain access to national capital markets. This, in turn, would help Pakistan to establish itself as a “bankable brand” once again, marking a significant milestone in its economic revival.